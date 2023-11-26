Photo of the Day: November 26, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: After hosting NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry” at the Grand Ole Opry House and accepting the Country Champion Award at the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards” from the Grand Ole Opry House stage, Grammy-award winning Wynonna returned to the home of country music last night to perform some of her biggest hits including “Rock Bottom,” “Only Love,” “No One Else On Earth,” and her cover of the Hank Williams classic “I Saw The Light,” and a special duet performance with fellow Grammy-award winning Trisha Yearwood.

The Judds OPRY LIVE special will air on December 2 on Circle Network.

