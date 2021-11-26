Photo of the Day: November 26, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is of the pixel tunnel featured at Holiday Wonders in Fairview Tennessee at Bowie Park. The show officially opens Friday, November 26th at 6pm.

Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park kicks off on Friday, November 26th and will run from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday of the Holiday Season.

Before you head out of Bowie Park be sure to stop by the Nature Center, transformed into Santa’s Village, for a quick visit and photo op with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and a take-home craft for the kids. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.elsnashville.com/.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.