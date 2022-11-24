Photo of the Day: November 24, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
WMC Thanksgiving
photo by Kristie Lloyd Photography

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This newborn at Williamson Medical Center is outfitted for its first Thanksgiving in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Williamson Medical Center is grateful to have had the opportunity to welcome these cuties to the world.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

