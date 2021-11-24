Photo of the Day: November 24, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from the Holiday Lights at Cheekwood which is now open. Be sure to buy your timed tickets online here.

Savor the sights and sounds of the season at Cheekwood and make lasting holiday memories with fun activities for all ages. The enchanting Holiday LIGHTS experience features one mile of lights glowing throughout the gardens.

Santa will not be on-site during Holiday LIGHTS, but children can still get their wish lists to him. Visit the Frist Learning Center where kids can drop off their letters in a special mailbox for Jolly Ole St. Nick.

