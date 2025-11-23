Photo of the Day: November 23, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its next major exhibition Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising. The evening included special performances by:

Jason Isbell performing “Kodachrome,” “Wild Horses” and “You Better Move On.”

Bettye LaVette performing “Choices,” backed by Spooner Oldham.

Spooner Oldham and Dan Penn performing “I’m Your Puppet.”

Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising is now open for a nearly three-year run, closing in March 2028. The more than 5,000-square-foot exhibit surveys the emergence of Muscle Shoals as a recording epicenter in the 1960s and 1970s and spotlights its enduring cultural impact through today. The exhibit is included with museum admission and supported by OneLouder.

In a small corner of Alabama by the Tennessee River, local musicians, songwriters and producers created a swampy, Southern sound merging R&B, country, pop music and more. The museum’s major exhibit tells the story of this distinctive music and how Black and white creators found a way to work together at a time when segregation prevailed. Studios built a homemade system for cutting music dusted with grit and soul, including FAME Studio, helmed by producer Rick Hall; Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, home of the acclaimed Swampers house band; and more. Hitmakers flocked to this otherwise quiet community seeking a new sound created by homegrown talent.

L-R (back row): Mark Hall, Candi Staton, Cindy Richardson-Walker, Linda Hall, Rodney Hall, Museum Board Chair Jody Williams, Dan Penn, Spooner Oldham, Jason Isbell, Norbert Putnam, Museum CEO Kyle Young, Kelvin Holly, Marlin Greene L-R (front row): Mickey Buckins, Clayton Ivey, Vice President of Museum Services Michael Gray, Bob Wray and John Paul White at the opening of the exhibition Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising, now open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. (Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

