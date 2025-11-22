Photo of the Day: November 22, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Studio Tenn’s “Pink Goes Good with Green” cabaret fundraiser brought Broadway magic to Franklin with powerhouse performances by “Wicked” alums Carrie St. Louis (Glinda) and Teal Wicks (Elphaba). The sold-out event, held November 8 at Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin, raised $20,727 and counting in support of the nonprofit professional theater group’s artistic and educational programming.

A generous Studio Tenn Board Member has pledged to match all donations up to $50,000, giving supporters the opportunity to double the impact of their contributions.

Guests enjoyed show-stopping performances and behind-the-scenes stories from the Broadway duo, all in celebration of the artistry and collaboration that make Studio Tenn a cornerstone of the local arts community.

Next up, Studio Tenn is gearing up for its holiday production of “White Christmas,” opening December 4, 2025, at Turner Theater. Tickets are on sale now at studiotenn.com.

