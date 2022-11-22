Photo of the Day: November 22, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This year, for Thanksgiving, Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School students gathered 2,111 pounds of food and a $1700 donation for GraceWorks Ministries. So far this year, the Upper School students have logged over 7,000 hours of community service with organizations such as Hard Bargain, Cooper Trooper Foundation, Friends of Franklin Parks, the Williamson County Animal Shelter, Soles4Souls, and many other local organizations.

