Photo of the Day: November 21, 2025

Photo of the day: Clay Walker made his headling debut at the Ryman Auditorium recently. There is one thing to say about Walker, he is consistent and will remind you while you like 90s country music. His set featured fan favorite hits, “If I Could Make A Living,” “She Won’t Be Lonely Long,” “What’s It to You, and the self-penned “Live Until I Die.” There were a couple of surprise guests- Colin Ray and Randy Travis. Watch a video from the event here.

