Photo of the Day: November 21, 2023

Photo of the day:Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. is partnering with Middle Tennessee-based nonprofit organization Tucker’s House, providing them with the use of a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV. As part of MMNA’s Community Utility Vehicle (CUV) program, MMNA offers vehicle loans to nonprofit organizations, helping to make a difference in their local communities.

Tucker’s House, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only organization of its kind in the area providing assistance for children and young adults with disabilities, and their families, by making their homes safer and more accessible. Tucker’s House’s retrofitting solutions include installing ramps, modifying bathrooms and doorways to be wheelchair accessible, installing wall lifts, replacing carpets with solid flooring for wheelchair accessibility, and other accessibility adaptations. A therapist also oversees every phase of adaptive equipment selection, installation, and training.

