Photo of the Day: November 20, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
pictured-James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Dan Rogers/by Chris Hollo

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:  Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning music icon James Taylor made his Grand Ole Opry debut last night as part of the Opry’s ongoing 100th anniversary celebration, performing “Fire and Rain”, “You’ve Got A Friend”, “Copperline”, “Carolina In My Mind”, and “Shower The People.” Taylor was joined at the Opry by his longtime Opry member friends Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris.

