Photo of the Day: November 20, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: To get in the spirit of the CMA Awards, Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown is serving up winter cocktails with special ice cubes inspired by the fictional country singer “Mary Louise”. As shown above, the ice cube depicts “Mary Louise” accepting her first CMA Award.

Her story unfolds visually throughout the hotel’s interiors, where guests see the life of the fictional character come to life through the lens of photographer Tausha Dickinson. Dickinson’s goal was to create an, “immersive narrative that would leave guests

questioning the line between fiction and reality of Musician Mary Louise”.

A new cocktail to try at Lovelorn Lounge inside Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown which features the iconic ice cube is the “Campfire Old Fashioned” with campfire bourbon (or rye for added sweetness), complete with marshmallow syrup and a toasted marshmallow

garnish. Perfect for those heading to the CMA Awards to sip and enjoy ahead of the show.

“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and will be available next day on Hulu.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.