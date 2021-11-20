Photo of the Day: November 20, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the newly opened Condado Tacos. Condado Tacos opened on November 4 at 4021 Aspen Grove Drive.

Condado has tacos for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, ranging from $3.85 – $5.50. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins, toppings and sauces. Condado also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, and specialty margaritas like the Gran Clasico, The Mezcalita and Pineapple Express.

Condado Tacos Franklin is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For additional information about the new location, please visit, condadotacos.com.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.