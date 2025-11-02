Photo of the Day: November 2, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Music Health Alliance (MHA) hosted a sold-out evening of songs, stories, and support at The Cannery with the fourth annual Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda – Stories & Songs To Heal The Music. Presented by Wiatr & Associates and hosted by Elaina Smith, the event featured Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill and Jeff Stevens, raising an impressive $130,000 for MHA’s life-saving healthcare programs and services.

“We are so grateful for the sponsors, guests, and artists who made this night possible,” said Tatum Hauck Allsep, Founder & CEO of Music Health Alliance. “From the laughter to the heartfelt stories, it was a true celebration of the best of our songwriting community and MHA’s mission to Heal The Music.”

