Photo of the Day: November 2, 2024

Photo of the day: The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome five new police officers to the force.

Officers Kris Arnold, Noah Cline, Josh Hill, Erick Lee, and William Travis were sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Thursday afternoon. Their friends and family were in attendance, along with many members of the Franklin Police Department.

Arnold, a Pleasant View native, comes to the Franklin Police Department from the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, where spent several years working in corrections, patrol, and field training.

Cline is originally from Orlando, Florida, and has lived in Franklin for about a decade. He graduated from Franklin High School and then the University of Florida. For the last four years, he has served as a volunteer firefighter for Williamson County Fire/Rescue.

Hill is a Franklin native and previously worked for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. He is a graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University.

Lee is originally from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He served in the United States Air Force for 9 years and spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also worked as a deputy sheriff for two years in Madison County, Alabama.

Travis is a Murfreesboro native and has degrees from UT Chattanooga and the University of Maryland. He previously worked for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for ten years.

