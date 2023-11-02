Photo of the Day: November 2, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Supporters gathered under the moon and stars at The Land Trust for Tennessee’s historic Glen Leven Farm on Saturday, October 21, for The Land Trust’s annual Once in a Blue Moon event. The group was brought together for a mutual cause: conserving land important to the people of Tennessee. Co-Chairs Sarah Lodge Tally and Jenny Wray went to great lengths planning and executingthe finest details of the event, making this year’s Once in a Blue Moon a truly unforgettable celebration.

