Photo of the Day: November 19, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo comes from Franklin Big Blue Marble Academy. They are filling shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to donate to underprivileged youth worldwide through their annual partnership with Samaritan’s Purse for the Operation Christmas Child program. The program founded by Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit organization providing spiritual and physical aid to people around the world, allows BBMA students to collect items, assemble the boxes, and ship gift-filled shoeboxes to be sent to children around the world.

With a goal of assembling 1,250 shoeboxes, BBMA students nationwide will be gathering boxes this week to gear up for National Collection Week (Nov. 15-19), where school directors, with the help of our youngest learners, will deliver them to nearby collection sites.

