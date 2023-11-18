Photo of the Day: November 18, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee hosted the second annual Skeleton Gala on October 28, in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin. The black-tie event is Bone and Joint Institute’s primary fundraiser, and the money raised benefited the Bone and Joint Fund of the Williamson Health Foundation. With over 300 attendees, the event raised nearly $50,000 for the foundation.

Pictured – Dr. Ken and Linda Moore

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.