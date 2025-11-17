Photo of the Day: November 17, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Land Trust for Tennessee hosted its annual Once in a Blue Moon celebration on Saturday, October 25, welcoming hundreds of guests to its historic Glen Leven Farm for an evening of good food, good company, and shared commitment to conserving Tennessee’s natural and working lands.

This year’s event highlighted the generational nature of conservation—how protecting open spaces today ensures a healthier, more connected Tennessee for generations to come.

The event’s invitations and programs were created by Nashville-based Tenn Hens Design, who employed their signature watercolor designs. Additional event support was provided by Butler Snow, Clearloop, Colonial Pipeline Company, Davey Resource Group, First Horizon Foundation, Freeman Webb Company, Harvest Wine Market, HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health, and Tower Community Bank.

The evening began with a walk through Glen Leven Farm’s historic barn, where guests were greeted with specialty cocktails featuring Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, a presenting sponsor of the event, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Before the program began and dinner by Flavor Catering was served, guests enjoyed an acoustic set by Willie Pearl Band during cocktail hour.

The program featured remarks from Board Chair Louise Beasley and Event Co-Chair and Board Member Baxter Ingram, who shared stories about his family’s multigenerational cattle farm in Lebanon, Tennessee, and about his father-in-law and founding Board member Chuck Elcan, who led him to The Land Trust. Guests also enjoyed the premiere of a short film produced by The Land Trust team, featuring Dr. Linda Mayes, Chair of the Child Studies Center at the Yale School of Medicine, and Rutherford County landowner and educator Steve Cates. The film explored the relationship between open space and human well-being, emphasizing the emotional and physical importance of connecting with the land.

President and CEO Liz McLaurin closed the evening by thanking landowners, supporters, and sponsors, and inviting guests to enjoy the event’s signature bonfires, s’mores, and a lively performance by the Willie Pearl Band.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.