Photo of the Day: November 17, 2023

Photo of the day: Maple Street Biscuit Company is getting in the holiday spirit and rolling out a limited time winter menu.

Frenché: French Toast Biscuit, Vanilla Cream, Artisan Maple Syrup

Whole Hog: BBQ Smoked Pork, Sausage, Bacon, Cheddar, Egg, Smashbrown

Peppermint Mocha Latte: Peppermint, mocha, espresso, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, peppermint candy pieces, and chocolate drizzle. Hot or iced.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Rich dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, peppermint candy pieces, and chocolate drizzle.

Merry Mimosa: Prosecco topped with cranberry juice, a splash of apple juice, and garnished with an orange slice.

Fa-la-la-la-la. These limited-time menu offerings will be available in all locations on November 15

