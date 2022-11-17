Photo of the Day: November 17, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Priscilla Block, has received her first RIAA Platinum certification for her viral hit song, “Just About Over You.” Block was presented with the Platinum plaque ahead of the sold-out show at the famed Nashville Palace. Her show at Nashville Palace marked the first time a female artist sold out the venue.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here.