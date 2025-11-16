Photo of the Day: November 16, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville’s favorite BBQ restaurant is offering Thanksgiving to-go catering specials—think smoked turkey, classic sides, and delicious desserts—made fresh so families can save hours in the kitchen and still serve up a brag-worthy feast.

The Thanksgiving menu is only available for the holiday, with meal packages feeding parties up to 15 people. Customers can also order à la carte items, including whole turkeys, homemade sides like sweet potato casserole and dressing with gravy, and classic desserts like pumpkin and pecan pie. Orders must be placed by Monday, November 17th, with pickup on Wednesday, November 26th by 3:00 p.m. Orders can be placed online here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.