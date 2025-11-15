Photo of the Day: November 15, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Multi-PLATINUM hitmaker Tyler Hubbard (MCA/EMI Nashville) celebrated two consecutive No. 1 singles, “Back Then Right Now” and “Park,” with an exclusive event hosted by BMI and ASCAP at Nashville’s brand-new Moto Moda (opening November 20th). Both tracks from his 2024 album, Strong, “Back Then Right Now” topped the Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts last year, with “Park” topping the Mediabase Country and Billboard Country Airplay charts this past August.

“Park” not only marks Hubbard’s 23rd No. 1 career hit, but also establishes him as the first male Country artist to achieve four back-to-back No. 1 hits after launching a solo career.

