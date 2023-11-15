Photo of the Day: November 15, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: After sorting through more than 2,300 photograph submissions, the winners of Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 9th annual Photo Contest have been decided. Seventeen photos featuring 14 species of native Tennessee wildlife will be featured in the Federation’s 2024 calendar.

The calendar cover photo this year was taken by Kalley Cook in Loudon County. The photo features a bald eagle leaving a splash on the water surface after diving down to catch a fish. It is a dynamic, well-timed photograph displaying the beauty of wildlife and nature.

The Federation’s photo contest accepted photo submissions during August, and 48 photos were chosen to be in the running for the People’s Choice award. Nearly 6,500 votes were cast during public voting from September 8-14. The People’s Choice winning photo was taken by Christopher Barger and features a silhouette of a red fox at sunrise.

With a one-time donation of $60 or more, or a monthly auto-recurring donation of $10 or more, to Tennessee Wildlife Federation by December 31, 2023, the first 250 donors will receive our limited edition 2024 calendar, while supplies last. Donations directly support the Federation’s conservation efforts and can be made at tnwf.org/donate.

