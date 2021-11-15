Photo of the Day: November 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from the Franklin Veterans Day parade held in downtown Franklin on November 11.

The parade route traveled down Main Street, from Five Points to Second Avenue. JROTC units and/or marching bands from Williamson County high schools participated. The Franklin Special School District also sent a large group of students to show their appreciation to veterans.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.