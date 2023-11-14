Photo of the Day: November 14, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: If you are flying this holiday season, check out Brentwood artist, Alison Fullerton’s exhibit at Nashville International Airport.

Alison’s art tells the story of the Women Air Force Service Pilots in her latest art exhibit. Entitled “FLY GIRLS,” this collection of portraits celebrates these women who were forgotten by history. Cornelia Fort, a former debutante from Nashville, was the second woman to join the WASP. This exhibit is at Nashville’s Airport’s new international terminal lobby and is open to the public. “Fly Girls” will be on exhibit until February 2024.

