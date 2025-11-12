Photo of the Day: November 12, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Multi-platinum, chart-topping, and award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Langley lit up the historic Ryman Auditorium kicking off the sold-out, two-night finale of her still hungover tour with an explosive performance that proved why she’s one of country music’s most exciting rising forces.

From the first note, Ella had the crowd on its feet — tearing through fan favorites from her debut EP Excuse The Mess, all the hits from her album hungover, covers of Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party” and Toby Keith’s “Wish I Didn’t Know Now”, and her newest breakout single “Choosin’ Texas.”

Rising country artist Kaitlin Butts, who opened the show, joined Ella for a high-energy duet of the sassy and empowering hungover anthem “cowboy friends.”

Chart-topping hitmaker ERNEST then took the stage with Ella for a special performance of the unreleased track “Loving Life Again.”

