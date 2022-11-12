Photo of the Day: November 12, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Kenny Chesney, returned to East Tennessee State University to help honor the founder of his alma mater’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies Program, Jack Tottle. The internationally acclaimed program, which has graduated GRAMMY-, International Bluegrass Music Association-, Country Music Association- and Academy of Country Music Awards winners, is celebrating its 40th Anniversary as part of Homecoming Weekend.

A surprise guest at the celebration, Chesney was welcomed to the stage by President Brian Noland midway through the evening to shrieks from the audience. Noland and Provost Kimberly McCorkle awarded the four-time CMA and four-time consecutive ACM Entertainer of the Year an honorary doctorate of letters.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.