Photo of the Day: November 11, 2021

Today’s photo is of country artist Tyler Braden who wrapped his first charitable golf tournament at the Governor’s Club raising money for National Fallen Fighters Foundation (NFFF) and Hungry Heroes. Tyler Braden’s Engine Co. 18 Golf Tournament amassed a total of $10,000 for first responders, veterans, and families of fallen heroes.

