Photo of the Day: November 10, 2025

Photo of the day: MCA and the Recording Industry Association of America® announce that Multi-Platinum, 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood has become the highest RIAA Certified female country artist of all time with over 95 million units (22.5 million albums and 72.5 million singles) in the US alone across solo titles and collaborations.

“Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out,” says Underwood. “I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have showed up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed.”

