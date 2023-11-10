Photo of the Day: November 10, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Vocal duo and first-time CMA Award nominee The War and Treaty joined George Dickel for an intimate evening at the historic Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. to celebrate the newest release from the brand.

During their exclusive set, the duo debuted a new song – “Mr. Fun” – off of their upcoming album before treating guests to a performance of “Lover’s Game” and “Set My Soul.” Their new song “Mr. Fun” wasn’t the only new debut during the evening, with George Dickel also offering guests an exclusive first-taste of the brand’s new, incredibly rare offering – Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.