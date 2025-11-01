Photo of the Day: November 1, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Music City was alive with energy on October 25, as thousands of runners, walkers, and spectators filled the streets for the 2025 Nashville Half Marathon & 5K. Known for its lively atmosphere, scenic downtown course and signature tagline “Your Time to Shine”. This year’s event brought together participants from across the country for a race day that perfectly captured the spirit of Nashville.

Starting outside First Horizon Park, runners took off under a crisp fall sunrise, weaving past some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. From the sounds of music along the course to the cheers of supporters lining the streets, every step embodied the vibrancy and community pride that make this event a must-run on the fall race calendar.

In the Half Marathon, Casey Bohrer claimed the overall men’s title with a time of 1:12:45, while Lydia Grady led the women’s division, finishing in 1:22:38. In the 5K, Matthew Grundy (17:27) and Elsa Steer (18:29) took first place in their respective divisions, rounding out an exciting morning of racing in Music City.

