Photo of the Day: November 1, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: As a part of National First Responders Day, pre-k students at Primrose School of Spring Hill were visited by Officer Rosa from the Spring Hill Police Department. During the visit, students learned about safety and even toured the police car.

Observed annually on Oct. 28, National First Responders Day aims to recognize the brave paramedics, firefighters, police and others who keep our communities safe.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.