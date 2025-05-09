Photo of the Day: May 9, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville Children’s Theatre (NCT) welcomed supporters for an unforgettable night of mystery and theatrical magic at Grand Night 2025: A Mystery at Middleton, held Saturday, April 26, at 25 Middleton Street. The immersive fundraising event brought a suspenseful story to life in a “Clue”-inspired evening filled with gourmet fare and live performance.

Set in a transformed venue steeped in secrets and suspense, guests were invited to step into an interactive mystery with a Nashville twist. Dressed in cocktail attire and imaginative costumes inspired by “Clue,” “Glass Onion” and Nashville’s historic icons, attendees enjoyed an evening of delectable bites, themed cocktails, live entertainment and a thrilling mystery game that culminated in a dramatic reveal.

“Grand Night 2025 was a remarkable evening that highlighted the creativity and community at the heart of Nashville Children’s Theatre,” said Gretchen James, NCT’s director of Development. “We are deeply grateful to our supporters, whose generosity ensures that all children have access to the joy, inspiration and educational impact of live theater.”

More than just a night of theatrical flair and entertainment, Grand Night offered a powerful opportunity to make a lasting impact. Proceeds from the event directly support NCT’s scholarship and ticket subsidy programs, helping ensure that every child – regardless of background or income – can experience the transformative magic of live theater.

