Photo of the Day: May 9, 2023

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry opened its newest tour exhibition “Famous Friends,” featuring some of the most iconic celebrities, cultural figures and artists from a variety of musical genres who have visited and performed on the iconic Opry Stage.

Installed at the Acuff House, the collection displays a variety of costumes, photos and personal items from celebrities including Tony Bennett, Ray Charles, Harlem Globetrotters, Andy Griffith, Leslie Jordan, Steve Martin, Sissy Spacek, Jack White, multiple U.S. Presidents and more.

Some of the exhibit’s unique items include:

Copy of Tony Bennett’s 2006 song chart for “Cold, Cold Heart,” signed by Tim McGraw

Ray Charles’ stage wear tuxedo worn in the 1990s

Leslie Jordan’s outfit worn during his Opry debut in 2021

One of Steve Martin’s earliest known banjos

Actress and singer Chrissy Metz’s Opry debut dress she wore in 2020

Former President Richard Nixon’s Yo-Yo used on stage during the opening night of the Grand Ole Opry House in 1974

Sissy Spacek’s script for “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

Jack White’s 1968 Fender Stratocaster and custom suit by Manuel Cuevas worn to the 2014 GRAMMY Awards

Admission to the “Famous Friends” exhibit is included with the purchase of an Opry House Daytime Backstage Tour ticket.

For more information on all Opry tours, visit opry.com/tours

