Photo of the Day: May 9, 2022

Photo of the Day: ErinKinsey made her Grand Ole Opry debut on April 23, 2022, to a packed house of family, friends, and fans.

“I don’t really have the words for this, and don’t know if I ever will. But thank you so much to the Grand Ole Opry for giving me a chance to share my music and my story on the biggest stage in country music,” shared Kinsey on socials. “The weight of that circle and the legends that have performed in it, is so real and I feel so honored to have been able to feel it. Can’t wait to show y’all all of the behind the scenes, but for now I’m still taking it alllll in. Thank you to everyone who spent their Saturday night freaking out with me… it meant the world.”

