Photo of the Day: May 8, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a program exploring Woody Guthrie’s home recordings and the recently released two-volume collection Woody at Home. Museum Writer-Editor Erin Osmon led a discussion with Guthrie’s granddaughter, Anna Canoni, and Grammy-winning producer and engineer Steve Rosenthal, who discussed their work on the collection. The talk was illustrated with rarely seen archival images featuring Guthrie’s original lyrics, artwork and family photographs. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jesse Welles — who’s often cited as a contemporary analog to Guthrie’s simple, honest and steadfast singing and songwriting — performed near the end of the program.

Woody Guthrie was one of America’s most important and influential singer-songwriters and composers. An inspiration to numerous artists — including Country Music Hall of Fame member Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Steve Earle, and Bruce Springsteen — Guthrie authored more than 3,000 songs in his lifetime, many of which became American folk music standards.

Produced by Canoni and Rosenthal, Woody at Home contains 22 of Guthrie’s home recordings released for the very first time. It also serves as an important historical document.

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