Photo of the Day: May 8, 2023

Photo of the day: Brentwood Baptist Church celebrated the groundbreaking of its new permanent home at the Avenue South Campus on Sunday, April 30. The event took place at the new location, 901 Acklen Avenue in Nashville, and marked the beginning of the construction phase for the new facility.

Nine years ago, Brentwood Baptist Church started its third campus, the Church at Avenue South, to reach families and young adults in Davidson County. Today, Brentwood Baptist has nine regional campuses across Middle Tennessee. The building is expected to open in 2024.

