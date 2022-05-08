Photo of the Day: May 8, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: The community had the unique opportunity to hear from 102-year-old Benjamin B. Ferencz as he recounted his experience during World War II, the Holocaust, and the Nuremberg Trials.

Ferencz partnered with Chabad of Nashville to share his story on April 26 at Congregation Micah in Brentwood, Tennessee. The hybrid event included a 45-minute live screening with Ferencz, as he shared his story and experiences during the Nuremberg Trials, followed by a Q&A period.

