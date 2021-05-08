Photo of the Day: May 8, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Jasper’s restaurant in Nashville, which opened at 1918 West End Ave in October 2020.

Led by Nashville culinary legend Chef Deb Paquette, Jasper’s offers a casual and fun atmosphere. Jasper’s is part of 4Top Hospitality Group, based in Nashville, TN, which owns and operates 15 restaurants across the Southeast, including Amerigo, Char, Saltine Jackson, Etch, etc., Anjou and Sombra.

Visit www.jaspers.restaurant, and follow @JaspersNashville on Instagram and Twitter, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/jaspersnash.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.