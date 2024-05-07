Photo of the Day: May 7, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jo Dee Messina electrified the Ryman Auditorium in front of a sold-out and highly energized audience. Her debut at the iconic venue was a chance for her to spotlight her “Road to the Ryman” retrospective on her life. From songs she was raised on to music that encouraged her to move to Nashville from Massachusetts, fans heard snippets of “Baby, I Lied,” “Break It To Me Gently,” “Whoever’s In New England,” “Rumor Has It,” “Girl’s Night Out” and more. She credited her early success to her producers Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore while sharing massive hits like “Bye, Bye” and “Lesson In Leavin.’”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.