Photo of the Day: May 7, 2023

Photo of the day: April 29 and 30, a sold-out crowd of ecstatic fans enjoyed eight hours of all-star performances during Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

Nelson was joined by an incredible lineup of performing artists, including Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bob Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, and more.

Nelson is headed to FirstBank Amphitheater this fall

