Photo of the Day: May 6, 2023

Photo of the day: The third annual Brentwood Music Fest was held Saturday, April 29th at the Eddie Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. Parents, friends, and neighbors gathered to enjoy a beautiful evening of music from Brentwood Middle and High Schools. Plan to join the fun next year as the music programs aim to continue this celebration next Spring on the last Saturday in April.

