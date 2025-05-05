Photo of the Day: May 5, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country Music Association “Triple Play” award winner Ray Fulcher took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s annual kickoff party for the museum’s Troubadour members. He performed a selection of songs, including “Lovin’ on You” and “When it Rains it Pours.”

Fulcher is an artist and songwriter who has co-written more than two dozen of Luke Combs’ songs, including six #1 hits. His 2008 Gibson Songwriter Deluxe model guitar is currently on display as part of the museum’s temporary exhibition, Luke Combs: The Man I Am.

Troubadour is a membership program of the museum that engages young professionals in supporting its mission. For Troubadour members, the museum hosts quarterly networking events, which range from concerts to exhibition previews. The goals of the Troubadour membership program are to engage young leaders, ages 21-45, in the museum’s mission, build lifelong relationships between members and the nonprofit museum, and create a special networking space that unites music lovers.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.