Photo of the Day: May 5, 2022

Photo of the Day: The 2nd annual Brentwood Music Fest was held Saturday, April 30th at the Eddie Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. Parents, friends, and neighbors gathered to enjoy a beautiful evening of music from Brentwood Middle and High Schools. The weather was perfect as families brought out their blankets and lawn chairs to claim their spot on the grounds.

