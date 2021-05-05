Photo of the Day: May 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Tito’s in Berry Farms, which will offer a Margarita special all day today and a music and festivities this evening from 5pm – 9pm in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Tito’s Berry Farms is located at 4001 Hughes Crossing Suite 111, Franklin, TN 37064.

Other Tito’s locations include: 4886 Port Royal Rd, Suite 100 in Spring Hill; 3 Burkitt Commons in Nolensville and 1340 W Main St in Franklin.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.