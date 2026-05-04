Photo of the Day: May 4, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Four-time ACM nominee Cody Johnson has added millions to his official RIAA certifications. He was surprised to receive plaques from Warner Records Nashville’s listening party for his new album, Bank Of The Trinity. Cody has accumulated 69 career certifications.

These albums have all reached platinum status: Human The Double Album, Ain’t Nothin’ To It, and Leather. Many of his singles have achieved significant certifications: “Til You Can’t” – 6X platinum, “The Painter” – 3X platinum, “Dirt Cheap” – 2X platinum, “Human” – 2X platinum, and “Nothin’ On You” – 2X platinum. Cody’s current radio single, “The Fall,” has also reached platinum status.

Additional RIAA certified singles include: “Ain’t Nothin To It” – Platinum, “Travelin’ Soldier” – Gold, “God Bless The Boy (Cori’s Song)” – Gold, “By Your Grace “- Gold, and “Fenceposts” – Gold.

On June 26, Cody will release a new studio album, Banks Of The Trinity. Produced by Trent Willmon, the COJO Music/Warner Records Nashville album will be available in stores and at all digital retailers and streaming platforms.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos