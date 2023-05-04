Photo of the Day: May 4, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the Grand Ole Opry partnered for a revved-up night of entertainment by hosting the “Grand Ole Prix” Night at the Opry. The 3rd AnnualBig Machine Music City Grand Prix will take Nashville’s centerstage August 4-6 as the countdown begins now at 100 days out from the iconic race.

The‘Grand Ole Prix’ Night at the Opry kicked off with appearances by INDYCAR Drivers Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal along with INDYCAR show cars on the Opry Plaza, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix trophy on display for a photo opportunity and exciting giveaways.

The action continued as country artists Chris Janson, Conner Smith, Bill Anderson, Ingrid Andress, Bella White, and Daily & Vincent took the Opry stage along with a surprise musical guest – Rock Legend Vince Neil.

