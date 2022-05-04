Photo of the Day: May 4, 2022

Donna Vissman
Save the Music Foundation
(L-R) Kylie Morgan, Brandy Clark, Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce, Walker Hayes and Cody Alan attend Save the Music & SongFarm.org's 2022 hometown to hometown event at Musicians Hall of Fame on April 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Save The Music Foundation)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: The Save The Music Foundation (STM) and SongFarm.org hosted their third annual Hometown To Hometown event in Nashville yesterday, April 26, 2022, honoring GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Hosted by Cody Alan, the show featured amazing performances and special appearances by Brandy Clark, Walker Hayes, Kylie Morgan, and Carly Pearce. Attendees also had the chance to hear from teachers and students impacted by Save The Music and SongFarm.org’s programs.

