Photo of the Day: May 4, 2022

Photo of the Day: The Save The Music Foundation (STM) and SongFarm.org hosted their third annual Hometown To Hometown event in Nashville yesterday, April 26, 2022, honoring GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Hosted by Cody Alan, the show featured amazing performances and special appearances by Brandy Clark, Walker Hayes, Kylie Morgan, and Carly Pearce. Attendees also had the chance to hear from teachers and students impacted by Save The Music and SongFarm.org’s programs.

