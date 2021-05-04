Photo of the Day: May 4, 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-
Kacey Musgraves
photo from Kacey Musgraves Instagram

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of country star Kacey Musgraves at Blue Monkey Ice food truck where Musgraves surprised guests with free sno cones.

It started with a social media post from Musgraves asking if any snow cone stands were hiring. Then Blue Monkey Ice reached out stating she could try a day on the truck.

Musgraves shared via Instagram,Thank you @bluemonkeyice Nashville for helping to fulfill my lifelong dream of working in a snowcone stand 😭🍧 Tho I did low-key kinda slack, we gave out hundreds of FREE snowcones on this gorgeous Friday afternoon. Spread a little joy wherever you can 🤍”

Follow Blue Monkey Ice on Instagram to see where they will pop up next time.

 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here