Photo of the Day: May 4, 2021

Today’s photo is of country star Kacey Musgraves at Blue Monkey Ice food truck where Musgraves surprised guests with free sno cones.

It started with a social media post from Musgraves asking if any snow cone stands were hiring. Then Blue Monkey Ice reached out stating she could try a day on the truck.

Musgraves shared via Instagram, “Thank you @bluemonkeyice Nashville for helping to fulfill my lifelong dream of working in a snowcone stand 😭🍧 Tho I did low-key kinda slack, we gave out hundreds of FREE snowcones on this gorgeous Friday afternoon. Spread a little joy wherever you can 🤍”

