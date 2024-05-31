Photo of the Day: May 31, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Avantika Pillai was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Youth Leadership Franklin.

“I am deeply grateful to the Youth Leadership Franklin Board for choosing me as the recipient of the award! I am sincerely honored by this recognition and grateful to have been a part of this program. It was an amazing experience and it has equipped me with skills that I know will be valuable in college and beyond. This program was an incredible opportunity for growth and discovery, pushing me to broaden my horizons and explore new avenues of service to my community. I’m so excited to see how the connections I’ve made here will continue to impact my future endeavors!” Pillai will be a 2024 graduate of Ravenwood High School this May, and was a graduate from the 2021-2022 Youth Leadership Franklin class. Her plan is to attend MIddle Tennessee State Univeristy and has been accepted into the Medical School Early Acceptance program. She then hopes to finish medical school at Meharry Medical College.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.